Kim Kardashian and Kanye West robbed day after Mariah Carey's home burgled

Over a year after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at her Paris apartment, the mum-of-two's Bel-Air home fell victim to a burglary. On Friday morning, a car was burgled in the driveway of the reality star and her husband Kanye West's California home. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Tonight, “A witness observed a suspect enter the victim's vehicle and then exit the vehicle and then fled the location.”

A car was burgled at Kim and Kanye's Bel-Air home on October 20 Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The spokesperson added, “A second suspect who was hiding in some bushes also fled the location. Suspect No. 1 took personal items from the victim's vehicle." TMZ reported that the burglar never entered the Hollywood star’s home, but instead "trashed the cars at the end of the driveway” and “all he got was one iPhone, which belongs to one of Kim & Kanye's staffers.” After hitting Kim and Kanye's driveway, the crook reportedly went next door to neighbor Kathy Griffin's house and took a purse from a car, which was discovered near the scene of the crime.

Mariah Carey was robbed of $50,000 worth of goods from her house in Los Angeles Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent

Kim and Kanye’s burglary follows news that Mariah Carey was robbed off $50,000 worth of items from her Los Angeles home. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to TMZ. The thieves reportedly entered through a window or door on an upper level of the singer’s house. Mariah was in New York City at the time of the robbery.