Cheryl shares stunning selfie ahead of X Factor return – see the snap! Fans are excited for the star’s appearance on the hit show this weekend

Singer Cheryl has shared a stunning selfie with her fans ahead of her return to The X Factor in Judges’ Houses this weekend. The new mum posted the photo on Instagram and looks radiant in the close-up snap. Cheryl captioned the picture: "I will be joining Mr. Cowell at his judges’ houses this weekend." The star looks fantastic, with bronzed skin, flawless make-up and her trademark long, glossy hair. Cheryl is set to join Simon Cowell to help judge the groups at his mansion in the South of France.

Cheryl's stunning new selfie Photo credit: Instagram / Cheryl

Cheryl’s followers loved the glamourous pic, with one commenting: "So naturally beautiful." Another wrote: "Just a film star look as always... incredible, and such a presence." One said: "Glad to have you back. Looking forward to seeing you and Simon on X factor again." While another fan told her: "Looking so beautiful Cheryl."

Cheryl’s new selfie comes the same day as her boyfriend Liam Payne spoke of her return to work following the birth of their baby boy Bear in March. Liam told The Sun that Cheryl may return to her previous judging spot on The X Factor panel next year. He revealed: "Cheryl and Simon spoke about her going back next year. Obviously Simon is desperate to get her back." Liam also spoke of the great relationship Cheryl and Simon have.

Just this week Cheryl spoke for the first time about her difficult pregnancy with Bear. The singer admitted she didn't have an easy journey to motherhood. "I hated being pregnant," Cheryl, 34, told The Sun. "A lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it." The star also revealed that she had made a conscious decision to disappear from the spotlight while she was expecting, explaining: "I didn't stop for 14 years – literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this.'"