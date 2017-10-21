Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Cruz copy her 'high leg pose' – see their funny photos! The brothers gave fans a giggle on social media with their poses

Looks like a fun day in the Beckham household! Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Cruz shared some hilarious photos with their Instagram followers on Friday. The two boys clearly had a giggle together at home trying to recreate Victoria's famous 'flexible high leg' pose on the sofa. Both Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, posted snaps of themselves attempting to recreate the move, with a little less success than their bendy mum.

Romeo Beckham copies his mum's leg pose Photo credit: Instagram / Romeo Beckham

Looking cute in a black and white snap, Romeo nearly achieved his mum's leg move but admitted to fans it was a bit tricky. He wrote: "Why on earth am I not flexible? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham." His followers thought the picture was brilliant, with one writing: "Hahaha 😂 I'm literally laughing by myself in a room full of people." Another said: "Pretty sure he's trying to do his mum pose," while one fan told him, "Haha you still look great tho."

Cruz Beckham has a go at the leg pose Photo credit: Instagram / Cruz Beckham

Cruz looked to be finding the pose a little harder than his big brother. He wrote: "Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance." Cruz's fans loved his photo, with one saying: "You are doing @victoriabeckham special move." Another wrote: "You got your work cut out for you Cruz! @cruzbeckham," and one said, "That's cute.. Ask mama the trick!!"

Victoria Beckham shows off her flexibility Photo credit: Instagarm/ Victoria Beckham

Mum Victoria shared a snap of herself relaxing on her sofa with her leg held up extremely high back in September. The fashion designer entertained followers with a funny exchange with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who copied Victoria's leg pose too. Kourtney wrote: "Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game," as she imitated the 'leg pose'. Victoria replied: "Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB." One fan said: "Ha! We can't all be level ten yogis."

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her high leg pose Photo credit: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian