Magician David Blaine being investigated over alleged sexual assault The illusionist denies the claims made by former model Natasha Prince

Magician David Blaine is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault of a former model in London in 2004. The BBC report they have seen emails stating that the Metropolitan Police have requested David come to the UK for an 'interview under caution'. Natasha Prince, 34, first told US news site The Daily Beast that the illusionist assaulted her at a home in Chelsea, just months after she turned 21. She said: "I think I tried really hard to block it out. But I carried this awful feeling with me." David denies the claims.

Former model Natasha Prince

In a statement to the website, Scotland Yard said that officers from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating the claim, which was reported in 2016. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing. David's lawyer, Marty Singer, told the website that his client 'vehemently denies' the allegations and he will cooperate with an investigation if he is required to do so.

Magician David Blaine denies the claims of assault

The claims come after numerous news stories about movie boss Harvey Weinstein, who is also under investigation for alleged sexual assault by Scotland Yard. Many high-profile actresses have spoken out about the star in recent weeks, with the hashtag #metoo appearing across Facebook as people reveal their own experiences of sexual assault in support of other victims.

Harvey, who recently entered rehab for sex addiction and behavioural issue, wrote in a statement: "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."