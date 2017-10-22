Married Ewan McGregor 'spotted kissing his Fargo co-star' Ewan was photographed sharing a 'passionate kiss' with the actress

Ewan McGregor has been photographed kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a London café, according to The Sun newspaper. The Star Wars actor, who has been married to wife Eve Mavrakis since 1995, appeared to be pictured sharing a 'passionate kiss'. Ewan, 46, and Mary Elizabeth, 32, are said to have left the The Good Life Eatery in St John’s Wood together on his motorbike. The pair play on-screen lovers in US TV series Fargo.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the 'Fargo' For Your Consideration event in May

A source told the paper that Ewan and Mary Elizabeth seemed relaxed together and spent over an hour there chatting. The publication showed a photograph of the pair sharing what looked like an intimate kiss. The pair are said to have met while filming Fargo; Mary Elizabeth plays Nikki Swango alongside Ewan's character Ray Studdy. Mary Elizabeth split from her husband Riley Stearns in May this year.

Back in 2012, Ewan spoke of his love for his wife Eve when he became the youngest actor to be given the prestigious Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award. The Scot dedicated his accolade to the woman who has witnessed every stage of his evolution to screen superstar. He said: "We met between my first and second film and my career would not be the same without her. I love her with all my heart."

Ewan McGregor and wife Eve Mavrakis at the 10th Annual GO Campaign Gala in November 2016 in Los Angeles

Ewan met French production designer Eve on the set of TV law drama Kavanagh QC and they went on to have four daughters together. He told Graham Norton: "I knew right then that I really wanted to be with her and I knew I wanted to be with her in a different way to all the other many, many, many women I had been with up until that point. And I wasn't wrong. I made the right choice."