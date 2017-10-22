Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in little black dress photo The actress shared the glamourous pic on social media

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks fantastic in a LBD! The actress shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a little black dress on her Instagram page. Catherine has been in Cannes promoting her new show Cocaine Godmother, and she looked every inch the glamourous movie star in her latest photo. Wearing a tight-fitting off-the-shoulder black dress split at the thigh, the mum-of-two posed for the camera appearing much younger than her 48 years.

Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

The star's fans loved the sassy shot, with one telling her: "Look how beautiful and gorgeous you are. Always a class act." Another wrote: "Beautiful and stunning in black, wow." One follower wrote: "Catherine you're rocking it," while another said, "You are so stunning! P.S. your Casa Zeta line... My new robe and bedding are divine." The actress has recently launched her own lifestyle brand Casa Zeta Jones with a home range on QVC.

It's the second time in a week that Catherine has made headlines with her choice of dress. She caused a stir in Cannes as she stepped out in a sheer black gown on Monday night. The actress defied her 48 years of age wearing a dress that featured a plunging neckline, a revealing back, and near-transparent panels. She showed off her incredible figure, posing up a storm on the red carpet at the MIPCOM opening party.

The actress and her mini-me daughter Carys, 14, stepped out at New York Fashion Week in September, with Catherine revealing that Carys wants to follow in her footsteps. "She wants to get into the business in all its capacity," the proud mum told E! News. "She is a wonderful actress, a wonderful singer and pianist, but she loves fashion. She's very head-strong in her career. A doctor has always been on the cards, but acting is her passion and I've schooled them in that the business is broad these days and you've got to go out there knowing that there's critiques."