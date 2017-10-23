Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant denies falling out with star Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Grant opened up about her famous sister

Meghan Markle's estranged sister, Samantha Grant, appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the Suits actress as well as her new memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Speaking about her little half-sister, the 52-year-old said: "In my view you are either sisters or not and she's my sister. She's absolutely lovely. She's strong, educated and graceful and she will be a compliment to her work. The British people and the world will be surprised by how graceful and lovely she is. She will bring so much to her role as part of the royal family. The world will be surprised."

Samantha denied that the pair had fallen out

Samantha also denied that the book would be a 'tell-all', but rather a lookback at her life. "It's only a tell-all in that I go through and recant some of the beautiful nuances of our lives, our family home," she explained. "But more importantly it has to do with the inter-racial evolution of this country through the lens of my life and my family since the Civil Rights Act until present and how that intersects with this recent event with my sister, you know, my feelings about it, my family's feelings about it and how sad it was going through it all. But it's more of a beautiful, warm, witty story of our lives and my life."

Samantha opened up about her half-sister

Speaking about whether she would attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, the mum-of-three said: "I'm quite a distance away, but of course I would go. I don't know whether I would be hurt if I wasn't offered an invite. I don't know, but we'll see." Samantha previously caused a stir after criticising Meghan in 2016, telling RadarOnline: "The royal family would be appalled by what she's done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry."