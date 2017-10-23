Justin Timberlake to make Super Bowl return after infamous appearance with Janet Jackson Justin Timberlake's 2004 performance sparked a huge backlash

Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he will be headlining next year's Super Bowl halftime show. He will be returning 14 years after he infamously ripped off part of Janet Jackson's costume as they appeared on stage together in Houston. The infamous 2004 incident invented the phrase "wardrobe malfunction". During a sketch on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, the singer revealed the big news before tweeting about his set, which will take place in Minnesota on 4 February, 2018. "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight," wrote Justin.

GALLERY: 12 memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

This will be the third time Justin has performed during a Super Bowl halftime show. The 36-year-old star previously hit the stage in 2001 as a member of NSYNC, before his stint with Janet three years later. The moment Janet exposed her breast overshadowed events on the field and saw broadcaster CBS receive a record fine of £275,000. The Super Bowl is the most-watched event of the year in America, drawing more than 100 million viewers. Previous halftime headliners include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.

Justin Timberlake joined Janet Jackson on stage in 2004

GALLERY: Lady Gaga soars off roof for epic Super Bowl halftime show

There was a huge backlash over the incident, and CBS blacklisted Janet's music from its channels and radio stations - despite the singer issuing an apology. Justin issued an apology of his own, saying: "I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable." In 2006, Janet touched upon the incident during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We haven’t spoken. But I consider him a friend, and I’m very loyal, and friendship is very important to me," she shared. "He has reached out to speak with me. Like I said, friendship is very important to me – and certain things you just don’t do to friends. And in my own time, I’ll give him a call."