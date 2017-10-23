Is Jeremy Meeks' estranged wife Melissa dating Love Island star Theo Campbell? Jeremy Meeks is in a relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green

Melissa Meeks, the jilted wife of 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks, appears to have moved on with Love Island star Theo Campbell. The pair were pictured at the weekend, walking hand-in-hand during a leisurely stroll in London's Hyde Park over the weekend. At one point, they were seen taking cosy selfies together. News of their alleged romance comes after her split from Jeremy, who has been dating Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Melissa Meeks appeared on Monday's This Morning

On Monday's episode of This Morning, Melissa opened up about her future as she prepares to divorce the global fashion model. "I came here for a vacation," she explained. "A friend of mine was already planning on coming. I felt like I needed to get away. It was the right time for me. He was an amazing husband, honestly. When I think about it sometimes I still get emotional, especially looking at old pictures. We had a really good life together." The former couple have one child together, and Jeremy is step-father to Melissa's two other children.

When pictures of Jeremy kissing Chloe on a yacht in Turkey surfaced online this summer, Melissa admitted she was left completely distraught. "It was very, very heart-breaking for me," the mother-of-three shared. "I had no indication that he was looking for another relationship. Of course, people who are married go through your ups and downs. I felt this was a new chapter we had to work through and figure out and get over the hump, and iron things out and everything would be fine."

Jeremy Meeks is dating Topshop heiress Chloe Green

She added: "He was just apologetic for how things came out and how hurt I was by it. I don't think there’s any denying it based on the photos that were out there. He filed for divorce. I really wasn’t too sure where I wanted to go with the relationship. Honestly, that's my husband of eight/ nine years. I love him deeply. I still do. It's very hard for me when I think about what's happened. I wish I still had my husband to go home to." When asked if there was hope of reconciliation, Melissa replied: "I don't believe so, not at this point. He still sees them [the kids]. They are still very involved with one another. I encourage them to see him as much as possible. That's good. It was very heart-breaking."