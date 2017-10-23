Melanie Griffith forced to clarify Antonio Banderas divorce comment The actress split from her ex-husband in 2015

Melanie Griffith has backtracked on comments she made about her divorce from Antonio Banderas. The actress, who split from her husband in 2015, was forced to clarify that she was joking when she said the divorce was "a real healer" for her. Melanie took to Instagram to write: "I was honoured to speak on the panel at the Women's Brain Health Initiative. We were discussing the stresses we have as women and that marriage, having children, working, not sleeping, aging, and other issues we women all have can be extremely stressful.

"I joked that my divorce was a real healer for me. I was not putting blame on Antonio and my marriage. I love him and always will. I take personal responsibility for my health and will continue to seek information to better understand my brain and how to stay healthy."

Melanie and Antonio were granted a divorce in 2015

Her post came after Melanie, 60, revealed that she was diagnosed with epilepsy six years ago. She suffered a seizure at Cannes Film Festival in 2011, when she was still with her husband Antonio, followed by another serious incident. Speaking about her road to recovery, it was then that Melanie joked: "I got divorced, which is the real healer for me."

She continued: "I'm not stressed anymore. It's been three years. As women, we take on family, we get the husband, we have the life, we have the children, we take care of the house, we also go to work, we can't sleep at night because we are up with the kids. I don't think I've slept for 35 years."

The couple have one daughter together, Stella

Melanie and Antonio have remained on the friendliest of terms since their split. The couple are vocal about how much they care for each other, always wishing each other a happy birthday on social media and declaring their ongoing love and support. Melanie and Antonio, 57, have one daughter together, Stella, 21. The Spanish actor has been dating Dutch model Nicole Kimpel since his divorce.