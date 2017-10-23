Michael Douglas takes son Dylan and daughter Carys on F1 outing The actor and his children went on the day out without Catherine Zeta-Jones

It was a family day out for Michael Douglas and his teenage children as the trio attended a Formula One event in Texas. The Hollywood actor spent some quality time alone with his son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14, as they enjoyed a day out at the track. Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones was noticeably absent and appears to still be in France where she is promoting her new TV show. Carys is growing up to look just like her glamorous mother. The teenager was effortlessly chic in a denim top and trousers, and has inherited her mum's long, flowing hair. Dylan, meanwhile, was cool in a white shirt, trousers and a pair of oversized shades.

Catherine, 48, has spoken about her children and their ambitions to following in their parents' footsteps. In a recent interview published in HELLO!, Catherine revealed that her kids are set for a career on stage. "I think they're good at it," said the Mask of Zorro star. "When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My son wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

Discussing their other talents, Catherine explained her household is a very "happy" one. "They're very musical, so we sing through life, which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she laughed.

Catherine also recently admitted on Today that she "loves" the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said. "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."