Reese Witherspoon marks son Deacon's birthday in the sweetest way The Legally Blonde actress paid tribute on social media to her son with Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe is now 14 – and the doting mum couldn’t be prouder! On Monday, the Legally Blonde actress took to her Instagram account to pay a sweet tribute to her oldest son, who she shares with ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. Reese uploaded a photo of Deacon sitting by the lake fishing, which she captioned: "HBD Deacon! 14 years ago, you came into my life, and you have made me laugh & smile everyday since. Hope you have the best day! Love, Mom."

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes to Deacon on his special day, with one writing: "Just beautiful! Happy birthday to your son," while another said: "What a handsome young man, happy birthday Deacon!"

Big sister Ava also marked her brother's special day, sharing a cute throwback photo of the pair as children, with Ava holding a newborn Deacon. The black-and-white snap was captioned: "#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe! Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18. I’m so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day!"

#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe! Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18. I’m so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day! ❤️🎉🎂 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

It's been a busy few months of celebrating for Reese and her children, with oldest daughter Ava turning 18 back in September. Again, Reese took to social media to mark her lookalike daughter's birthday, sharing a photo of Ava along with the caption "#18." Reese, 41, also posted another photo of herself with Ava as a little girl. She wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humour never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE heart and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18."

Reese, who is also mum to four-year-old Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth, spoke out abut raising her children in a previous interview with ET. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

