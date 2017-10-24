Loading the player...

Brian Conley visited on Lorraine on Tuesday to open up about Strictly Come Dancing, and to "put the record straight" about his unusual exit speech. The star, who was accused of ranting about the behind-the-scenes conditions on the show, told host Christine Lampard: "It was like a funeral really, you know, and I just wanted to diffuse the situation. Typical me, I'm an entertainer, I make people laugh."

Brian opened up about his exit speech

He continued: "I said, 'There's one thing that really upsets me being on this show… is the toilets'. Everyone thought I was going to say something profound. I went, 'It's the toilets, they've got to sort them out. Just buy ten quid's worth of bleach to get rid of that smell' and that was that… I didn't have a rant. I was having a laugh. And that’s all it was. It was a wonderful time. I said, 'Tess, you can tell me to go and have a dance now', she went, 'Brian, go and have a dance' and I did. I just wanted to diffuse everything. I wanted to go, alright, let's not be down. I don't want to finish on a down, I know I'm out, but let’s just bring it up now. Typical me. Just wanted to have some fun."

Brian joked about the toilets on the show

Speaking of his time on Strictly during his exit speech, Brian said: "I have loved everything about this, I truly have. It's one of the greatest shows, it's a family show. And you know what, there has been someone by my side all the way through this journey who has been just there every moment and that is... Aston! I love him and I am really going to miss him." Speaking to his professional dance partner, Amy, he added: "I want to say something about this lady here. Amy, if I was only thirty years younger... and not fussy! Me and you, I am not kidding! I love this lady and I want her to be on this show for ever and ever because I want everyone out there to know how special this lady is because she is a star and I love her to bits."

The judges chose to save Simon

Brian was the fourth contestant to leave the show after finding himself in the bottom two with Simon Rimmer, while Debbie McGee topped the leaderboard with an impressive 27 points out of a possible 30. The point scores are usually 40, but Bruno Tonioli missed the show for the first time in 13 years due to his hectic work schedule. A spokesperson for the BBC said: "As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule. He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series."