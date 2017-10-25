Jeffrey Dean Morgan proud of wife Hilarie Burton for speaking out against Ben Affleck Jeffrey Dean Morgan said he was "proud" of his wife, Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has praised his wife, Hilarie Burton, for speaking out about a incident involving Ben Affleck that occurred years ago on TRL. Speaking to US Weekly, the Walking Dead actor said: "I don't want to make a big deal of it because [Hilarie] didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife."

Hilarie addressed the incident after Ben posted a statement on Twitter in which he condemned Harvey's actions. One of her fans pointed out that Ben had also once acted inappropriately towards the One Tree Hill actress, tweeting: "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though," to which Hilarie replied: "I didn't forget." She later added: "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid… Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."

Ben then apologised for the incident, writing: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise." In his earlier statement about Harvey, he wrote: "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behaviour when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."