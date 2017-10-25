Harper Beckham is adorable in never-before-seen beach photo Brooklyn Beckham shared a photo of his little sister on Instagram

Harper Beckham was the cutest little girl as she enjoyed a day at the beach with her dad David and her older brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. A photo posted on Instagram showed the six-year-old looking out to sea, holding her arms up in the air. The mini fashionista proved she was following in her mum Victoria's stylish footsteps, looking trendy in a pink kaftan with her hair swept up in a ponytail.

Harper's older brother Brooklyn, an aspiring photographer, posted the never-before-seen snap on Instagram. He captioned it with a love heart emoji, scoring thousands of likes from his followers, including his mum Victoria. The 18-year-old moved to New York to study photography at Parsons School of Design earlier this summer.

Brooklyn posted the sweet photo on Instagram

But Brooklyn has managed to see his UK-based family regularly, making trips to the west coast where the Beckhams also own a home in LA, and catching up with his parents David and Victoria when they visit New York. Brooklyn has also made no secret of feeling homesick. He has shared photos and videos of his family on Instagram, captioning a recent clip "Missing England."

The Beckhams were reunited last week as they spent the children's half-term break in sunny LA. David, 42, and Victoria, 43, have been posting photos of their children playing football, enjoying days at the beach and chilling at home by the pool. Victoria has also been spending some quality time with her only daughter, taking Harper to the salon for a pamper treatment. She uploaded a snap of her youngest child looking sweet in a floral summer dress and wrote: "Getting her nails done like Mummy x."

The little girl is enjoying her holiday in LA

Despite David and Victoria's busy schedules, the couple always manage to put their children first. The former Spice Girl has previously opened up about prioritising family time, telling The Sunday Times: "It's very important that we have time together as a family, that there's always one of us with the children, and that we never travel at the same time. And that's really paid off. We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together."