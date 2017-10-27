Ryan Thomas misses daughter's 9th birthday for the first time - see sweet message The ex-Corrie star has ditched the cobbles for Ramsay Street

Ryan Thomas has revealed his heartache for missing his daughter's birthday for the first time ever, having relocated to Australia to star in Neighbours. The former Coronation Street actor, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback picture of himself with Scarlett, his daughter from his relationship with former co-star Tina O'Brien. He wrote: "Happy 9th birthday Scarlett, our first ever birthday apart makes this so much harder being the other side of the world. Love you my angel." Ryan, who is now dating former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, was in a three-year-old relationship with Tina after meeting on the set of Corrie. In the ITV soap, their characters Sarah Platt and Jason Grimshaw were married for a number of years. They welcomed their first child in 2008.

Ryan Thomas is devastated to miss his daughter Scarlett's 9th birthday

Tina, who has since welcomed a second child, son Beau, with her current partner Adam Crofts, also took to her social media pages to share a sentimental post. Alongside an old photo, she said: "Happy 9th Birthday Scarlett Where does the time go? My darling girl. You were born at 8.31am after I woke up in labour at 5am. The clocks had gone back the night before, winter was drawing in. I'll never forget seeing you for the first time and feeling like I already knew you." She added: "I love you and I'm so very proud of you. I can't wait to watch the woman you'll become one day. But for now please hold my hand for a few more years and tell me I'm your best friend when we cuddle in bed. We can't stop time but we can appreciate and hold on to the moments that mean the most."

The ex-Corrie star has landed a role in Neighbours

It was announced earlier this month that Ryan had landed a role on the popular Melbourne-based soap, where he will star as Rafael Humphreys, who has been described as a "loner with dark secrets". The Ramsay Street newcomer will arrive in Erinsborough next year to confront a difficult chapter from his past. Sharing his delight over the new role, Ryan said: "I grew up watching Neighbours so to get the chance to join the cast is amazing." Ryan left the popular ITV soap in June 2016. Since then he has appeared in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls on Channel 4.