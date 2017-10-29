Holly Willoughby shares rare family photo of her children on holiday The TV star looked relaxed on her sunny family break

Holly Willoughby is notoriously private when it comes to her home life and rarely shares photos of her three children. So her fans were thrilled on Sunday when the star posted a photo of her family altogether on holiday. Holly shared the beautiful snap on her Instagram page and captioned it: "Family" with a heart emoji.

Holly and her husband Dan at Silverstone in 2016

In the photo, the This Morning presenter can be seen holding her youngest child, Chester, three and the hand of her eldest child, Harry, eight. Harry holds the hand of his six-year-old sister Belle, who is beside her father, Dan Baldwin. The fivesome look a happy family enjoying a relaxing half term break. The location of the family beach pic is uncertain but some of Holly's followers suggested she may have jetted off to sunny Portugal.

Family... ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

One fan told Holly of the rare snap: "What a beautiful photo that would look fab on a canvas x." A second said: "Beautiful photo, I’m very jealous of your half term!" Another fan told the star: "Ahh @hollywilloughby that's gorgeous...don't normally comment on a celebrity's photo but this is beautiful, have three 'babies' (8,6 and 4) myself and we are just back from a Spanish half term getaway, magical times."

And with the blink of an eye half term hols were over... back at home and this already seems a distant memory... swimwear @hunza.g @beach_flamingo #hwstyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

The previous day, Holly shared a selfie from her holiday and looked stunning with minimal make-up. She said of the photo: "And with the blink of an eye half term hols were over... back at home and this already seems a distant memory... swimwear @hunza.g@beach_flamingo #hwstyle." Holly wore a Hunza G swimsuit by Beach Flamingo in the picture, which sell online for £100 and accessorized with a gold necklace and shades.