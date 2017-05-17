Gordon Ramsay has his say on the unicorn food trend Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has weighed in on the trend for unicorn-inspired food

Unicorns have been one of the biggest food trends of 2017, inspiring everything from cakes to Starbucks' insanely popular Unicorn Frappuccinos. However not everyone is a fan of the mythical food craze, including British chef Gordon Ramsay. The Hell's Kitchen star, who is known for not holding back on expressing his opinion, weighed in on the trend in a recent interview with PopSugar. "Unicorns are meant for children's tales, not food," he said.

STORY: A mermaid frappuccino is the latest magical drink to arrive at Starbucks

Gordon also revealed what inspired him to start critiquing people's food photos on Twitter earlier this year. The celebrity chef has since become known for his funny assessments of fan's meals, with many sending him photos of their cooking and requesting him to review them.

Gordon Ramsay is not a fan of the unicorn-inspired food trend

"Honestly, I had enough of people tagging me in shots of their food pictures that they thought were amazing, when they were terrible," Gordon admitted. "I've always given out a lot of tough love on TV, so I figured the Twitterverse was prepared for it. Now, if everyone else could just cook properly I wouldn't have a problem."

Although Gordon is not a fan of the unicorn food trend, it appears his youngest daughter Matilda is not averse to the colourful craze. The budding chef has shared a recipe for a Surprise Rainbow Cake in her debut cookbook, Tilly's Kitchen Takeover. The 15-year-old looks set to follow in the footsteps of her father after already having her own CBBC cooking show, and has said that her dad offered a few practical tips when she was writing her cookbook.

Gordon Ramsay also revealed why he critiques fan's meals on Twitter

MORE: See more on celebrity chefs here

Speaking to BT, Tilly recently said: "My dad wasn't overly involved, he just helped me with a few things. There were a few recipes I couldn't quite nail, and I said, 'What would you do? How would you improve this?' and he really helped me there, but he wasn't pushing me to do any of his stuff. I would come to him for help, instead of him coming and telling me what to do."

Keep up to date with the latest food news here.