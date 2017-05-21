Pippa Middleton's wedding menu revealed – plus more details from the reception The bride and groom's guests enjoyed a 'delicious' dinner followed by DJ entertainment

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews sat down for their first meal as husband and wife, joined by a 300-strong guest list on Saturday evening. The bride and groom's family and friends were treated to a "delicious" meal consisting of trout for starters, lamb for mains and cheesecake for dessert, HELLO! has learnt. The reception took place at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, where a large glass marquee had been installed in the garden.

Following the wedding breakfast, Pippa and James hit the dancefloor as a DJ and a saxophonist provided the musical entertainment for the evening. Among the guests was Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, who kept a low profile at the happy event, despite the media excitement around her attendance.

The American actress and star of TV show Suits attended the evening celebrations and was pictured arriving at the Middletons' mansion with her royal boyfriend in a car. Gallant Harry, who had attended the church ceremony solo on Saturday morning, quietly slipped off after the nuptials to drive back to London to pick up his girlfriend. It is thought that the couple did not want to take away from the focus on Pippa and James, by attending the church ceremony together.

Photos obtained by the Mail Online also show just how incredible Pippa and James' wedding was. The couple pulled out all the stops, organising a Spitfire flypast to dazzle their guests as dusk fell on Bucklebury. Later that evening, footage showing Pippa and James on their various adventures together was also beamed across the back of the Middletons' mansion. Their faces, enlarged, were visible on the back wall of the £6m property. Guests appear to have partied until the early hours of the morning, until 4am, before retiring to bed after a spectacular night to remember.

