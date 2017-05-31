Gordon Ramsay shares his need-to-know tips for dining out The celebrity chef revealed his three golden rules for the best restaurant experience

With a number of restaurants to his name, it's safe to say Gordon Ramsay knows a thing or two about dining out. Now the celebrity chef has shared his golden rules to ensure customers always have the best possible restaurant experience, from making sure they have the best possible table to finding the perfect wine to match their meal.

Speaking to AFP ahead of the launch of the US version of his hit TV show The F Word, Gordon revealed a few simple tricks for diners to follow - starting with improving your chances of getting a good table. Gordon advised that when you're booking a table for a romantic date and are worried you may get stuck in a cramped dining area, you should reserve a table for three instead. The 50-year-old said that this would allow you the opportunity to spread out a little more, instead of "getting stuck in the corner like a doorstop".

Gordon also revealed that you shouldn't be afraid to haggle over wine and recommended diners ask for the "bin end" list, which typically includes bottles with scratched labels, poor sellers that restaurants want to get rid of or vintage wines that are about to be rotated out. "We have a fear about talking to sommeliers because you think you're going to be ripped off," Gordon said. "So get the sommelier to come up with a great glass or great bottle and give him a price. And make sure it's under $30 (£23)."

With three Michelin stars to his name, Gordon is entitled to boast about the quality of his cooking, but the chef advises diners to be cautious about restaurants who claim to be the best. He explained: "When they turn around and tell me it is the 'famous red lasagne,' who made it famous? They start coming up with these terminologies, saying 'and the wicked, famous, best in the country profiteroles.' Who said that? Who named that?"

The same approach applies to 'specials' on the menu at some restaurants. "Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening. When they list ten 'specials', that's not special," Gordon said.

