Pamela Anderson reveals surprising career move The Baywatch star will open her new restaurant on 4 July

Pamela Anderson is set to launch her own pop up vegan restaurant in France. The Baywatch star, who is a long-time animal rights activist, revealed the news in an open letter about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

STORY: The best vegan restaurants you'll want to try if you follow a plant-based diet

The actress has been trying to convince political leaders to help free Julian, and appealed to the new French President Emmanuel Macron to hear her case. "I am reaching out to Emmanuel Macron, and to his wife Brigitte Trogneux. As a resident of France, my adopted home, I would like to meet with you and discuss Julian's situation," she wrote.

Pamela Anderson is opening a pop up vegan restaurant

"I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invite to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum."

STORY: 7 vegan celebrities reveal all about living a plant based life

Pamela, who celebrates her 50th birthday on Saturday, is partnering with French chef Christophe Leroy on the restaurant. Called La Table du Marché (The Market Table), the restaurant will be part of Christophe's country inn called Les Moulins de Ramatuelle and open for 50 nights only on 4 July.

The 49-year-old is an outspoken advocate for veganism and wrote a blog post in May to encourage others to follow suit. "Many people who are reluctant to consider veganism are actually natural vegans, but they do not know it. They do not realise that veganism is part of a larger way of life," she wrote. "Part of a larger movement to reform not just the way we treat animals, but the way we treat the world we live on and each other."

Read the latest food news and features here.