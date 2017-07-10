Miley Cyrus gets inked with official logo of vegan food products The singer said she is a "vegan for life"

Miley Cyrus has added a sunflower inking to her assorted tattoo collection to represent her life-long commitment to veganism. The Wrecking Ball star already has her fair share of etchings, including a dreamcatcher on her torso and a "sad kitty" design on the inside of her lip.

And on Saturday, Miley took to her social media to tell fans that she had decided to have another tattoo - the official logo of vegan food products. Showing off the large sunflower design on her underarm in an Instagram snap, Miley captioned the picture: "Vegan for life!", alongside a heart emoji.

Miley Cyrus has a tattoo showing her commitment to veganism

She also shared another picture which showed off some of her other designs, and wrote: "Bumper stickers all over dis (sic) bentley #vegan #emu #pablowtheblowfish ectttttt." Despite the fact that some of Miley's inkings may seem somewhat random, the singer has always made sure her designs reference major events or people in her life. She has designs in honour of her dog, fiance Liam Hemsworth and dad Billy Ray Cyrus, among others.

But she's not a fan of people who get tattoos with no symbolic meaning, telling Rolling Stone magazine previously: "People get tattoos of the most f**ked-up s**t. Did you know Alec Baldwin has Hannah Montana's initials tattooed on him? No, wait - Stephen Baldwin. He said he was my biggest fan, and I told him my biggest fans have tattoos. So he got 'hm' tattooed on his shoulder. People do f**ked-up s**t."

The singer has a number of meaningful tattoos

Miley went vegan in 2014 and has made it her mission to educate others about the diet ever since. Liam is also vegan, after learning about the mistreatment of animals, and told Men's Fitness magazine in 2015: "About six months ago I went and saw a nutritionist to do a blood-diet analysis. He basically told me, based on my blood type and all the other different little tests they do, that red meat was good for me, and I should eat a lot more red meat and various other foods. So I started doing that, and the more red meat I ate, the worse I felt. At the same time, I have a lot of friends who are vegan."