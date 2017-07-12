Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Buckingham Palace lunch menu revealed Find out what the Spanish royals ate during their Buckingham Palace lunch

The British royals pulled out all the stops for the start of their state visit from Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia on Wednesday. The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall invited their guests for a private lunch at Buckingham Palace before they started their busy afternoon of engagements.

Although the meal was private, we did get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what the royals tucked into for their lunch courtesy of The Royal Family Instagram account. A series of photos posted on Wednesday showed some of the different courses they were enjoying, starting with a light salad served with king prawns and mozzarella.

The Spanish royals tucked into prawn salad during their State Visit

The Spanish royals will also have a taste of a classic British sandwich; smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwiches served on seeded bread, all with the crusts carefully removed. A further course can be seen being prepared in large saucepans, which have been revealed to date back to Queen Victoria's reign. The meals were served with 'Laureate's Choice' sherry, which was selected by Carol Ann Duffy, and features a poem written by Carol appears on the label.

Smoked salmon sandwiches were also on the menu

"King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are currently having a private lunch with members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace," the post read. "We went behind-the-scenes in the kitchen earlier today to see preparations being made for lunch and tea. Pots dating back to Queen Victoria's day were being used for cooking."

Pots were being used that date back to Queen Victoria's reign

After lunch Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI will view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery from the Royal Collection relating to Spain. In the afternoon, they will meet with Prince Charles and Camilla for tea at Clarence House. They will then visit the Palace of Westminster, where they will be welcomed by the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker. King Felipe will deliver an address, before the royal couple attend a reception with members and invited guests on Wednesday evening.

