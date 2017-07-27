Kylie Jenner is the latest celebrity to go vegan The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the revelation on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she is trying out a vegan diet. The 19-year-old, who has previously confessed to loving cheeseburgers and fried chicken, shared a glimpse at her new diet on Snapchat on Wednesday.

"I'm trying this whole vegan thing," she captioned a photo of vegan tacos filled with lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheese and a side of salsa. She then shared another photo of her next course – vegan raw soy-free dairy-free grain-free nachos. "Mmm," she commented.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is trying out a vegan diet

The diet could mark a big change for Kylie, who has previously confessed that her typical daily meals include bacon for breakfast and burgers for dinner. "I've never been a breakfast person. If I do eat breakfast, it's at home, and it's not healthy at all. I just don't like granola or cereal or anything like that, so I'll do hash browns or bacon or banana pancakes," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2016, adding: "I like to make burgers. I also make spaghetti because my mom is obsessed with spaghetti. It's the first thing I love to cook."

RELATED: See our latest vegan recipes and features here

Kylie has been praised after talking out about her new diet by fellow vegan Lucy Watson. The Made in Chelsea star tweeted: "Seeing @KylieJenner snapchat about vegan food gives me hope for the rest of the world."

😇 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Kylie previously said she loved eating burgers and fried chicken

The teenager joins a number of celebrities in championing a vegan diet including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Natalie Portman and Miley Cyrus, who recently got a tattoo of the sunflower from the vegan food logo to highlight her life-long commitment to veganism. The Wrecking Ball singer went vegan in 2014 and has made it her mission to educate others about the diet ever since. Miley's partner Liam Hemsworth is also a vegan, and has previously credited cutting out meat to keeping his energy levels more consistent and helping him to feel fitter than ever.

See the latest food features here.