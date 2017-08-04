The truth about how much the Queen really drinks each day "She'd be pickled if she drank that much"

The Queen does not drink four cocktails a day, contrary to recent reports. Her Majesty's former chef Darren McGrady has spoken out to clarify his comments about the 91-year-old's favourite drinks, after he said his quotes were misreported.

"She'd be pickled if she drank that much," the former royal chef told CNN. "All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." And the chef clarified that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic."

The Queen's favourite drink is a gin and Dubonnet

Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."

The chef spoke out after previous reports suggested that Her Majesty drinks four alcoholic drinks every day, which would mean she far surpassed the recommended alcohol limit of 14 units per week. It was reported that as well as enjoying her favourite tipple of gin and Dubonnet, the Queen likes to drink a glass of wine at lunch, a dry martini later in the evening and a glass of champagne – typically from brands like Bollinger or Lanson - before bed.

It was previously reported that the Queen has four cocktails a day

Darren has previously offered a fascinating insight into the royals' dietary habits and told HELLO! Online that the Queen "never was a foodie" - unlike her husband Prince Philip – and that she preferred to stick to the same dishes. He also revealed that each week, a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent to the Queen for her to check over. "She would put a line through the ones she didn't want," Darren said. "Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and put something different, like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was crème brulee with Sandringham oranges."

