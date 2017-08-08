The one rule the royal family must follow at the dining table Everyone needs to abide by this one golden rule

The royal family often enjoy dining together, both at formal state banquets and their annual Christmas lunches at Sandringham. However, on such occasions they will have to hope that the Queen is hungry, as there is one major rule they must follow at mealtimes.

According to royal etiquette, anyone dining with the Queen – including members of the royal family – must follow her every move and do what she does. So if Her Majesty stops eating her meal, everyone else must stop eating too.

Anyone dining with the Queen must stop eating as soon as she does

Unfortunately for anyone hoping to enjoy a big meal at a state banquet or family dinner, the Queen is "not a foodie" according to former royal chef Darren McGrady. Speaking to HELLO! Online, Darren revealed that Her Majesty often preferred to stick to the same dishes. He also said that each week, a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent to the Queen for her to check over. "She would put a line through the ones she didn't want," Darren said. "Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and put something different, like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was crème brulee with Sandringham oranges."

The Queen is "not much of a foodie" according to a former royal chef

Her Majesty's dining habits have received a great deal of attention in recent weeks after it was reported that she drank four cocktails a day. This is something that was denied by the former royal chef, who said his quotes had been misreported. "She'd be pickled if she drank that much," Darren told CNN. "All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." And the chef clarified that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic."

Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."

