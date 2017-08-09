Michelle Keegan reveals her favourite thing about photoshoots The Our Girl star made the revelation on the set of her Revlon shoot

Michelle Keegan is all-too-familiar with photoshoots, having worked with Revlon and modelling her Lipsy fashion collection for the past few years. However it isn't the opportunity to get glammed up that the Our Girl star loves the most about photoshoots, but the food!

STORY: Michelle Keegan shows off very long hair in new selfie

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from her Revlon campaign on Tuesday, the 30-year-old showcased the food on offer on set, including plates of salad, chicken, fish and roasted vegetables, along with some chocolate doughnuts for dessert.

Michelle Keegan said her favourite thing about photoshoots is the food

"Fave part of photoshoots. Hit me up," she captioned the short clip. It wasn't the only food post Michelle shared from her day on set; that morning she gave fans a glimpse at her breakfast, a healthy choice of avocado and scrambled eggs on toast to fuel her busy day.

STORY: Mark Wright insists move to LA won't affect marriage to Michelle Keegan

Michelle has previously admitted to being a foodie, but maintains her enviably slim physique through a combination of healthy eating and exercise. The former Coronation Street star relied on nutritious meals from award-winning health food delivery service Soulmatefood in the lead up to her wedding to Mark Wright in May 2015, but has previously said that her "ultimate favourite meal" is baked camembert cheese with a garlic baguette.

The actress tucked into avocado toast before her day on set

The actress has just returned home from South Africa, where she has spent the past few months filming her army show Our Girl. Michelle has showed no signs of slowing down since returning to the UK. She has been taking fans behind the scenes as she shoots new beauty campaigns, and has also been hitting the party scene. The actress recently celebrated her sister-in-law Natalya Wright's 17th birthday, and was also out to mark another friend's birthday. She was also finally reunited with her husband Mark, who had said he couldn't wait to see her again.

However it sounds like the couple will be apart again in the near future, as the former TOWIE star has just landed a job in the US as a TV host for Extra. Mark announced the news earlier this week, later insisting that the distance would not affect his marriage. Speaking about the long distance, he added: "I think any husband and wife, if one's working away then one will visit the other, that's a given."

See the latest food stories here.