Paul Hollywood is bringing his baking expertise to London with the launch of his very own bakery. The Great British Bake Off judge will open Knead, an 'upmarket bakery', in London Euston station at the end of September – and it's bound to prove a hit with fans of the Channel 4 show.

Although there is no set launch date yet, Knead will open to customers from 7am for breakfast and promises to serve "high quality delicious food all day every day". Expect artisanal sandwiches, freshly baked pies, pastries and sausage rolls that are made fresh in store and sold by the inch.

In a statement from Paul on the bakery's official website, the 51-year-old says he "can't wait" to launch his new venture. "Since leaving school and starting work in my father's bakery I have loved and championed everything to do with baking," Paul says. "The creation of KNEAD is an extension of this passion, and I can't wait for you to come and experience what we have created. Just wait until you taste the difference in my bacon butties and sausage roll!"

The bakery launch coincides with the return of Great British Bake Off, with a new line-up since the show moved to Channel 4 from BBC One. Paul is the only original star of the show to appear in the new series, and he recently admitted that he "missed" his former colleagues Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins while filming.

Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: "I have missed Mary, Mel and Sue, and when I started filming the new Bake Off it was hard." However, Paul revealed that he enjoyed filming with the new presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. He said: "I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn't really that sad in the end."

The bread connoisseur then opened up about the public's reaction to him deciding to move with the show when it went from the BBC to Channel 4, saying: "It has been hard because I was called a traitor over my decision to leave the BBC to go to Channel 4... The other three left for whatever reason but I didn't want to lose my job. The show found me and I didn't want to turn my back on them."

