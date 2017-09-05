Usain Bolt is making a surprising career move following his athletics retirement The Jamaican athlete is set to open a UK restaurant within the next few months

Usain Bolt isn't resting on his laurels following his retirement from athletics. The Jamaican sprinter, who holds the world records for both 100m and 200m, is launching 15 restaurants across the UK, with the first one set to open within the next few months.

STORY: David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Usain Bolt as the sprinter retires

Called Tracks and Records, the restaurants promise to offer "real Jamaica vibes" and authentic Jamaican cuisine including rum barbeque wings, jerk pork and a dish that is Usain's speciality – "burgers à la Usain".

Usain Bolt is launching Jamaican restaurants across the UK

The 31-year-old is a key partner in the Jamaican franchise company Franjam, which has signed a deal with the UK's Casual Dining Restaurants Group – part of the business group that runs Pizza Hut and KFC – to open the Jamaican-themed restaurants over the next five years.

In a statement announcing the news, Usain said London is a "special place" for him and he is looking forward to launching the venture. "I'm happy to be able to share a taste of the Jamaica that I know and love with the rest of the world through the opening of these restaurants across the UK," he said. "London has always been a special place for me, and I thank Aly and CDRG for giving us the opportunity to share our vision and our culture with you all."

A post shared by Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The first Tracks and Records restaurant opened in Kingston, Jamaica in 2011

The first Tracks and Records restaurant opened in Kingston, Jamaica, in April 2011, and a further franchise has since opened in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Usain is said to be eyeing other destinations in North America, Europe and the Middle East, and they are bound to prove popular due to their association with the charismatic sportsman.

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have Usain Bolt's seal of approval

mong the possible diners at the new UK restaurants is Prince Harry, who Usain counts as a friend after they met on the track field in 2012. "He's really cool. He's a really nice guy," the retired Olympian told HELLO! at the G.H. Mumm Champagne Kentucky Derby celebration in NYC on May 6. "I really enjoy hanging out with him. Every now and then we see each other because we travel around so I see him sometimes."