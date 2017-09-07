Candice Brown has her say on the new Great British Bake Off The Great British Bake Off winner is a fan of the new series

The new Great British Bake Off is "amazing", according to Candice Brown. The 32-year-old, who won the series in 2016, says she never doubted that the show would still be a success following its move to Channel 4 with Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Tolksvig at the helm, along with original judge Paul Hollywood.

"It's just Bake Off," Candice told HELLO! Online. "I think people did have their reservations and I kept saying to them, 'It'll just be Bake Off', and it is, and I love the fact that people are eating a little bit of humble pie going, 'Oh it is just Bake Off.' It's amazing and the contestants are incredible. I met Prue a couple of weeks ago, who was just amazing. I think it's brilliant and the standard's insanely high."

Candice Brown said the new Great British Bake Off is 'amazing'

Candice also had some words of advice for the contestants on the new series, following her own experiences in the Bake Off tent. "Enjoy it all, take the opportunities, laugh and share it with friends and family as well because they're the ones who are always going to be there, as they have been for me."

RELATED: Candice Brown reveals how her celebrity friends supported her through 'amazing' year

The former teacher has had an "amazing" year since being crowned the Great British Bake Off champion, which has seen her release her debut cookbook and fulfil another of her dreams by creating her own afternoon tea for Dalloway Terrace in London.

The Bake Off winner has launched her own afternoon tea at Dalloway Terrace

Candice has gone out of her way to put her own personal stamp on her new afternoon tea menu, which features treats including a chicken and chorizo roll, feta and courgette scone, and peanut butter and jelly profiteroles. "I tried to keep it along the lines of your traditional afternoon teas but putting my own little spin on it," she explained. "I love all things vintage and old fashioned and everything like that, so I wanted to try and keep it sort of vintage and I think Dalloway Terrace is just perfect for that.

RECIPE: Candice Brown's Nan's Florentines

"Afternoon tea is so well loved, I didn't want to blow people's minds with all these flavours but I wanted to put my own stamp on it, and I think I've managed to do that."

Candice Brown Afternoon Tea for Dalloway Terrace will launch on September 11th 2017. Bookings can be made via dallowayterrace.com or reservations@dallowayterrace.com.