This is what Elle Macpherson eats in a typical day See the diet that earned Elle the nickname 'the Body'

Elle Macpherson has revealed the secret to her enviably slim physique. The 53-year-old, who is known as "The Body", shared details of her typical daily diet and exercise routine in an interview with PopSugar – and it is easier to follow than you may think.

STORY: Elle Macpherson splits from billionaire husband Jeffrey Soffer

The supermodel said that she focuses on eating organic food and a "majority plant-based diet", but the occasional snack or dessert isn't off the menu. To start her day Elle eats a healthy, balanced breakfast that could include either "one poached egg on sunflower or dark rye bread (wheat free)," or "oatmeal with agave, half of a grapefruit or some blueberries."

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Elle Macpherson has shared details of her daily diet

Elle follows this up an hour later with two teaspoons of The Super Elixir – an alkalising supplement produced by Elle's health and wellness product company WelleCo – mixed with cold filtered water. "I will generally always have greens with whatever I eat at lunch — often a vegetarian salad with a base of pulses, lentils or quinoa, loaded up with leafy greens and other vegetables. I love kale, spinach, sprouts and rocket," Elle said of her typical lunchtime meal, adding that greens, salad and vegetables are also a key factor in her dinners, too, along with fresh line-caught fish.

RELATED: Elle Macpherson's personal trainer reveals the supermodel's fitness secrets

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

The model launched her own supplements business in 2015

While Elle's daily diet is incredibly healthy, she says she is partial to the occasional treat. "I don't have dessert every day, but I do love dessert especially dark chocolate and vegan ice cream," she said. The model admitted that she now likes to keep her exercise routine quite relaxed and varied, after years of following strict high intensity workouts. "I used to have a strict routine that I followed of high-intensity training, but now I am all about listening to my body and mixing it up," Elle said.

"Every morning before I rise I think about what is it that my body really needs. It might be a walk along the beach, swim in the ocean, wake boarding, a boxing class or yoga with friends. I believe mixing things up is fun and helps with motivation and activating different areas of the body. Do what suits you."

See the latest food features here.