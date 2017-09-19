jlokitchen

Jennifer Lopez shows off one of her favourite rooms in her Hamptons home

The star loves to spend time in the kitchen

by hellomagazine.com

Jennifer Lopez graciously opened up her Hamptons home for the HOLA! USA October cover. Throughout the day, the Por Primera Vez singer pointed out some of her favourite areas of the home she shares with her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme including the kitchen. "I like to be with the kids and with my dad on Sundays and stuff like that," she shared. "My house is always full of family and friends and lots of Puerto Rican food."

Loading the player...

 

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment