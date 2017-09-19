Jennifer Lopez shows off one of her favourite rooms in her Hamptons home The star loves to spend time in the kitchen

Jennifer Lopez graciously opened up her Hamptons home for the HOLA! USA October cover. Throughout the day, the Por Primera Vez singer pointed out some of her favourite areas of the home she shares with her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme including the kitchen. "I like to be with the kids and with my dad on Sundays and stuff like that," she shared. "My house is always full of family and friends and lots of Puerto Rican food."