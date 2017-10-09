Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite healthy breakfast The fashion design said her children like the healthy breakfast too

Victoria Beckham has revealed what she eats for breakfast, and told fans that her children enjoy the nutritious meal too. Taking to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her breakfast on Friday, Victoria posted a photo of a box of Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain crunchy cereal.

STORY: Victoria Beckham reveals her children's healthy after-school snack

The organic cereal is made of wheat, barley, beans, lentils, millet and spelt, and Victoria said it is "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk". The fashion designer also shared a photo of her breakfast bowl with a plate of raspberries and blackberries alongside, adding: "Yes! The kids do like it too!! x"

Victoria Beckham reveals she eats an organic cereal for breakfast

Victoria is an advocate for healthy eating and seems keen to ensure her children eat a balanced diet too. Last week the svelte star showed fans her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper – mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. The 43-year-old shared a photo of a tray of seeds along with a bottle of liquid Aminos, writing: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"

MORE: Get a glimpse inside the Beckhams' family home

Earlier this year Victoria gave fans an insight into her morning routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. She told the Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."

The fashion designer said her children like the breakfast too

And the mum-of-four has previously confessed to taking a staggering 60 vitamins and supplements a day. Speaking to Vogue magazine in 2014, Victoria revealed: "Twenty-two amino acids, 12 vitamins, 28 minerals. And please don't write that I'm completely mad! I need a lot of energy to be buzzing about!"

See the latest food features here.