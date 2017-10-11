Victoria Beckham reveals she drinks this every morning - and it might surprise you The fashion designer has been showcasing her morning routine on Instagram Stories

Victoria Beckham has given fans another glimpse at her morning routine – and revealed the first thing she consumes every day. The fashion designer shared a photo of a bottle of apple cider vinegar on Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, encouraging her followers to try it too.

"Be brave! Two tbsp first thing on an empty tummy! x" Victoria captioned the photo. Her apple cider vinegar of choice is Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar with the 'Mother'. The drink is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurised and gluten-free, and is available for £6.99 at Holland & Barrett.

Victoria Beckham revealed she drinks apple cider vinegar every day

Apple cider vinegar is a favourite among health-conscious stars, with Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry among the celebrities who include it in their daily routines. And you may well want to try it too once you hear about the benefits; studies have found it can help diabetes sufferers manage their blood glucose levels, and it's said to help reduce risk of heart disease. It has also been hailed as a weight loss aid, with research finding that it can help fat burn by reducing sugar cravings.

Victoria has been giving her 17 million followers a rare insight into her home life in recent days, including sharing a photo of her breakfast - a bowl of Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain crunchy cereal, which she said is "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk".

The fashion designer has given fans an insight into her morning routine

The mum-of-four is an advocate for healthy eating and seems keen to ensure her children eat a balanced diet too. Last week the svelte star showed fans her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper – mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. The 43-year-old shared a photo of a tray of seeds along with a bottle of liquid Aminos, writing: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"

Earlier this year Victoria gave fans an insight into her morning routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. She told the Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."

