Nigella Lawson returns to TV screens with brand new cooking show Nigella: At My Table will focus on delicious home-cooked recipes

Nigella Lawson is back! The culinary goddess will soon be returning to our television screens with a brand new series packed with simple recipes and delicious new discoveries. Nigella: At My Table will showcase a variety of different dishes that cooking fans can bring to their own tables at home - vibrant and complex, but relaxed, creations. In the first episode, which will air later this month, Nigella will share some new inspirations, including her Turkish-inspired eggs, as well as old-fashioned favourites, such as the aptly-named Queen Of Puddings.

The six-part series marks Nigella's return to the BBC after two years, as she continues to share indulgent home cooking recipes. "I'm excited to be making this new series and to share with viewers many new recipes alongside favourites that have evolved as I've cooked them over the years," the 57-year-old said in a statement. "At My Table continues my celebration of home cooking, infusing everyday with pleasure and flavour. What matters most in life is the connections we have with each other and food is always at the heart of this."

In June, the mother-of-two teased fans by sharing pictures from set. Alongside one picture, she wrote: "Day 2 on set with @robinfox78 on camera for new series, At My Table #atmytable." The well-known TV presenter rose to fame when she released her second cookbook How To Be A Domestic Goddess, which won her the British Book Award for Author of the Year. She has since fronted a number of cooking shows in the UK and the US, including Nigella's Christmas Kitchen, Nigella Bites and Nigella Feasts. The first episode Nigella: At My Table starts on October 30, on BBC Two at 8.30pm.

