KFC only follows 11 people on Twitter – have you figured out the hilarious reason? The fried chicken giants follows five Spice and six Herb accounts

KFC boasts a Twitter following of over 1.22 million people, but when it comes to following back, the fast food giant has only deemed 11 accounts worthy. Those would be the five Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton – and five other men called Herb. One fan has pointed out that KFC's official Twitter account subtly pays homage to the chain's famous '11 herbs and spices' chicken recipe, and social media users are going wild!

The revelation was pointed out by Twitter user @edgette22 who wrote: ".@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this." The tweet has been liked more than 471,000 times in less than 24 hours.

KFC's Twitter account follows the five Spice Girls and five other men called Herb

One fan wrote: "The @kfc social media manager planted a low-key genius bomb and it just went off." Another tweeted: "To whomever runs the @KFC twitter account and thought of this. Call me whenever you need a job. You a genius." One fan tweeted: "The person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE." Another simply posted: "Well played, @kfc Well played."

KFC was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders, who began selling fried chicken from his roadside restaurant in Kentucky during the Great Depression. The Colonel created a special recipe of 11 herbs and spices which have remained a trade secret. It's believed that only two people know which ingredients, and how much of each, go into the Colonel's recipe.

Twitter user @edgette22 made the discovery

Earlier this month, KFC again caused a stir among fried chicken fans when they revealed that they were bringing one of their most successful sandwiches to the UK. The Double Down replaces the bread from a sandwich with two chicken fillets, filled with crispy bacon, melted Monterey Jack cheese and BBQ sauce. The fried chicken sandwich, which has proved popular in the US, Australia and New Zealand, contains 512 calories and 4.56 grams of salt – nearly all of a person's recommended daily intake.