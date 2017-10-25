The Queen owns a branch of McDonald's! But it is unlikely Her Majesty has ever eaten there

The Queen is the proud owner of a £13billion property empire that includes everything from historic castles to all of the swans in the UK, but we were surprised to learn that Her Majesty also owns her very own branch of McDonald's!

According to Business Insider, the Queen's franchise of the fast food chain is located 80 miles outside of London at the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park, which sits on land that forms part of the Crown Estate. The burger establishment is fit for a Queen with its leather sofas, digital menu boards, free Samsung tablets, Eames chairs, laminate floors and table service.

That is not the only American eatery that sits at the shopping park; there is also a branch of Starbucks, along with retailers including Marks & Spencer, Next and Primark. And it is not the first time a McDonald's franchise has been on land owned by the Queen; she used to own a branch on the Bath Road Retail Park in Slough, but sold the land for £177million in 2016.

However when it comes to her personal food preferences, the Queen is said to have a sweet tooth, with chocolate biscuit cake revealed to be her favourite snack. Speaking to HELLO! Online, Her Majesty's former chef Darren McGrady, previously explained: "The royal chefs send a whole cake up to Her Majesty every day for tea. She will sometimes take a slice and then it is never seen at the royal table again. [The cake is sent to the staff for their afternoon tea.]"

Darren also said that the Queen "never was a foodie" – unlike her husband Prince Philip – and that she preferred to stick to the dishes. He also revealed that each week, a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent to the Queen for her to check over. "She would put a line through the ones she didn't want," Darren said. "Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and out something different, like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was crème brulee with Sandringham oranges."

