Burger King introduces 'Lucky Charms' milkshakes Would you try a Lucky Charms milkshake?!

Remember your favourite cereal as a kid? Lucky Charms, the oat cereal with multi-coloured marshmallows, has now been turned into a milkshake, and it's all thanks to Burger King! The unique shake is on sale for a limited time only at the fast food restaurant, and people have been quick to express their opinion on Burger King's last flavour.

One person wrote: "Just had the Lucky Charms milkshake at #burgerking and it was freaking amazing! Kudos BK kudos," while another person added: "Go out and get a lucky charms milkshake from BK. Your entire life will improve." Other people were less impressed, with one writing: "With Burger King rolling out the Lucky Charms milkshake, I'm looking forward to the Bran Flakes shake for us older folks," while another person tweeted: "The lucky charms milkshake was highly disappointing."Burger King's website describes the milkshake as: "Velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve, Lucky Charms oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection; to create our twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals."

Speaking about the new flavour, president of the North America Burger King brand Alex Macedo said: "Our guests can't get enough of our cereal shakes, so we've extended the platform to include the Lucky Charms Shake. For over 60 years we have been serving delicious hand spun milkshakes – and now for the first time, we've partnered with Lucky Charms cereal." The milkshake costs just $2.99 (£2.37) but unfortunately is only available in the US at the moment. However, the milkshake definitely can't be considered healthy, as it contains 107g of sugar, 580mg of sodium and 740 calories.