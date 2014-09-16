Details of Duchess Kate's Malta tour revealed

Details of The Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming tour of Malta have been revealed.



The Duchess, née Kate Middleton, will arrive in the Mediterranean island on Saturday 20 September for her first solo overseas tour.



Representing the Queen, Kate will mark the 50th anniversary of Malta's independence over a two-day visit.



Saturday 20 September



- The Duchess will call on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at the Auberge de Castille and view the In Guardia re-enactment at the Palace Square, Valletta.

- At the National Library she will view a number of historical documents, including letters from kings Henry VIII and George II, and the original citation awarding the George Cross to Malta.

- In the evening she will attend an official Independence Day reception at the Upper Barrakka.

- The Duchess will stay overnight as a guest of President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace.



Sunday 21 September



- The Duchess will attend Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral and later view the two Caravaggio masterpieces.

- Kate will visit to Centru Access in Vittoriosa for a meeting with the staff and clients of Agenzija Zghazagh.

- The Duchess will conduct a walkabout in Vittoriosa and a tour of the Church of St Lawrence followed by a boat trip in Grand Harbour.

- Finally she will attend a Garden Party hosted by the British High Commissioner