See adorable photos of Karl Lagerfeld's godson in the new Chanel campaign

When Karl Lagerfeld is your godfather, the perks are pretty great. Take Hudson Kroenig for example—the 5-year-old just landed a coveted spot in Chanel's Resort 2014/15 campaign campaign with supermodel Joan Smalls.

Click on the image to see the full campaign



For the campaign, which Karl himself photographed, Hudson and Joan are wearing the new designs and posing around a pool. The colorfully patterned jumpsuits and tweed jackets on Joan and Hudson's casual jeans and button-up pop against the white landscape.

This campaign isn't Hudson's first foray into modeling—by now, the youngster is a pro at strutting around in the designer duds. Prior to this, he had walked a number of runways for the French fashion house with his father, model (and muse to Karl) Brad Kroenig. The fashionable father-son team have also appeared as the face of Fendi, another that Karl oversees.

Not too long ago, Hudson had the honor of closing Chanel's 2014 couture show as he walked hand-in-hand with Karl and Cara Delvingne. He has also been featured in Chanel's Little Black Jacket photography exhibition.





Cara's Instagram followers got a cute peak behind-the-scenes of the runway show when she posted a video of the little model teasing the iconic designer after the show. Double-tappers saw Hudson run up to his godfather and tell him, "you're fired!" in a fit of giggles. The 81-year-old creative directer feigned confusion and shock as he replied, "I'm fired?!"

The Chanel resort collection will be available starting in November.