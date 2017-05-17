Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host The chat show host joked about the ceremony after 2016's Best Picture mishap

Jimmy Kimmel has confirmed that he will be hosting the Oscars ceremony for a second year. The chat show host, who expertly navigated the disastrous mishap that saw the wrong film awarded Best Picture at the 2016 Academy Awards, joked about reprising his role. In a statement, he said: "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" He also tweeted: "Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope)."

READ: Jimmy Kimmel shares rare family picture after revealing newborn son Billy's heart condition

The dad-of-four previously opened up about the 2016 Academy Awards, which saw La La Land awarded the Best Picture, when it was actually meant for Moonlight. He said: "We're sitting there and you kind of figure, well the host will go on stage and clear this up and then I remember, 'Oh I'm the host!'" He wrapped up the mishap on the night, saying: "Well, I don't know what happened. I blame myself for this. Let's remember, it’s just an awards show. I mean, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is we got to see some extra speeches. We had some great movies. I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I'm back to work tomorrow night on my regular show. I promise I'll never come back. Good night."

READ: Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Oscars gaffe: 'Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus'

Jimmy has confirmed he will return to host

The Academy have also confirmed that producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd would return to produce the show. The Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said: "Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history."