First Dates contestant devastates internet with story of lost love

Maggie, 63, broke hearts on the latest episode of First Dates after revealing her story about a lost love that left her devastated for "decades". The violinist had sat down to enjoy dinner with her blind date, 70-year-old detective, Alistair, and opened up about one of her relationships which had a devastating ending.

She explained: "Some years ago, I was working as an international secretary out in the Middle East. I fell in love with an Iranian, and lived as an Iranian wife. We weren't allowed [to marry]. His family was Jewish and I wasn't. When you're in your twenties, you're so idealistic and you'll do anything for love. Only his close family knew that we weren’t married, because it was against the law. To the neighbours, we had to say that we were married. He was my showhar, my husband."

Maggie admitted she was heartbroken after her relationship ended

However, the relationship ended when Maggie was reluctant to return to the Middle East due to war. "After the revolution started and they shot up the British Embassy, he came to London and we lived in London for about six months and then he had to go back, and then it was the Iran/Iraq war," she said. "Knowing how unstable everything was, I took the decision to stay in London. It broke his heart, it broke my heart – it took me decades to get over it. I've been creating up this façade for everyone else, but inside you're dead, and dying, and cracked."

Fans were quick to give Maggie sympathy, with one writing: "Oh gosh poor Maggie the fact that she was unable to marry due to religious differences is awfully sad." Another added: "Can we please reunite Maggie with her 'husband'."