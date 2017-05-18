Tess Daly shares thoughts on new Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas The presenter also revealed she would like to take part in Strictly herself

Tess Daly has shared her excitement over Strictly Come Dancing's new head judge appointment. Appearing on Thursday's Lorraine, the presenter revealed that ballroom star Shirley Ballas is the perfect replacement for Len Goodman on the panel. She commented: "She looks lovely doesn't she? I think Bruno has already met her through her work because she works on Dancing with the Stars - which is Strictly in America - which Bruno is also a judge on twice a year, they have two series a year over there. And Shirley has worked over there so she's well known to the American audience."

Tess Daly has shared her thoughts on new Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas

She added: "She's a Wirral lass, from the Wirral, so she's coming home to be on our panel - and I can't wait to see another lady. [She has] so much experience, her credentials are unshakeable - she's phenomenal isn't she? I can't wait to see. I think she's going to keep those two boys in order, especially that naughty one on the end… Bruno… no names. He needs keeping under control, he's up out of his chair, he gets very excitable but I love him for that."

Strictly Come Dancing: new judge announced!

Tess, who is married to Vernon Kay, has been at the helm of Strictly since 2004. She presented alongside Bruce Forsyth for nine years before Claudia Winkleman stepped in in 2014. When quizzed if she would ever consider taking part in the BBC dance competition, Tess confessed: "I couldn't really because I couldn't be in two places at once. But I do watch the celebrities, particularly those who haven't danced before and you see them learn a whole new skill and how they blossom and love every moment of it."

Shirley Ballas was confirmed as the new Strictly head judge last week

STORY: Len Goodman stepping down as Strictly judge

The TV star continued: "There is a part of me that thinks I would love to be able to do that… come on Anton give me a twirl, give me a dip, lift me up. It looks like they have a blast you know, so I would rather enjoy it. But I do feel for them as they get so nervous on a Saturday night."