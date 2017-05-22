Internet in tears after incredible Golden Buzzer performance Kyle Tomlinson was rejected at his audition two years ago, and returned to the show after working with a singing coach

Viewers of Britain's Got Talent have taken to Twitter to praise 15-year-old Kyle Tomlinson, who returned to the show after being told that he wasn't good enough two years earlier. The teenager revealed to the judges that he had auditioned when he was 12, only for David Walliams to suggest he take singing lessons. However, the judge made up for his past comments by hitting the golden buzzer following Kyle's rendition of Hallelujah, putting him straight through to the semi-finals and leaving not a dry eye in the house!

READ: Alesha Dixon shares adorable snap of daughter in matching dress - see the photo!

Speaking about the performance, Alesha Dixon said: "Kyle! You stood up there you put your heart and soul on the line and we were all there with you. We all felt it. That was brilliant." Poking fun at David's past comments, Simon Cowell added: "This just shows you Kyle, if someone grinds you down and says, 'You're not good enough,' you come back and look them in the eye and say, 'I am good enough.'"

David pressed the golden buzzer

READ: Simon Cowell shocked by 'Queen's' Britain's Got Talent performance - watch the video

Ant and Dec had been watching backstage with Kyle's parents, and Ant looked visibly tearful at the performance, saying: "And quite right too!" Simon then added: "You gave every single ounce you could possibly give to that performance. Well done." Speaking about Kyle's second chance, David said: "Well done Kyle. I'm really really glad you came back and proved me wrong." One viewer tweeted: "That Golden Buzzer was one of the best moments I've ever seen on TV. Full tears in this house #BritainsGotTalent #IloveDavidW." Another added: "Now that was a lovely way to say sorry Mr. David! Beautiful moment!" Kyle has now joined magician Matt Edwards, dance group Just Us, singer Sarah Ikumu and comedian Daliso Chaponda as the final golden buzzer act.