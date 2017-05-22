Victoria season 2: Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes star with baby daughter in first trailer The real-life couple play Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the ITV series

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes are back! The real-life couple, who play Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria, have starred in the first trailer for the show's second season. A snippet from the first episode shows the royal couple at the christening of their first child, daughter Victoria. ITV have also released an accompanying image of the new parents with their little girl. The first trailer and image were released on Monday to celebrate Victoria Day, the anniversary of Queen Victoria's birthday.

The second series is due to air this autumn, following an incredibly well-received first series. The period drama, which was dubbed the new Downton Abbey, became the new Sunday night prime-time drama last year, pulling in an average of 7.7 million viewers each week.

Creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin has once again written the second series, which will see a young Queen Victoria face the new challenge of motherhood. Picking up six weeks after the first series ended, the second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes star as Victoria and Albert

Victoria will also face new challenges at home and abroad, with the second series featuring a visit to France. French actor Bruno Wolkowitch will make an appearance as French King Louis Philippe. Meanwhile, show bosses have also announced that Line of Duty star Martin Compston will have a guest role. The 33-year-old is set to play Dr. Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s.