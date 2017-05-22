Hugh Grant to star in leading television role Hugh Grant will play politician Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC drama

Hugh Grant has swapped Hollywood for the silver screen! The BBC has announced that the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor will star in the new upcoming drama A Very English Scandal, a true story which follows politician Jeremy Thorpe after he was put on trial for conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott.

The three-episode miniseries, which is being written by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, will dramatise the 1979 trial, and producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins opened up about the series. "Hugh is one our most iconic British actors - sharp, witty, deeply human and nuanced - and to have him play one of the most controversial figures of British politics is utterly thrilling," he said. "With Russell T Davies writing and Stephen Frears directing, A Very English Scandal unites the highest level of talent to bring this extraordinary true story to life."

Hugh will star as politician Jeremy Thorpe

Fans were quick to discuss Hugh's upcoming role, with one tweeting: "Different for Hugh Grant - nice to see he's working with [Russell T Davies] after regretting that he turned down the role of the 9th Doctor in 2005." Another added: "I love Hugh - even have a son named after him lol."

Hugh isn't the only Hollywood leading man to try his hand at television recently, as Benedict Cumberbatch is due to star in the upcoming adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel A Child in Time. Speaking about the role, Benedict said: "I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me — profound, beautiful, and very moving. Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty." The author added: "I'm thrilled to have my novel in the hands of such a high level creative team. I have fond memories of Benedict playing a brilliant and key part in the movie adaptation of Atonement. Now, it's a great honour to have this actor of such immense resource, experience and subtlety in the lead role of The Child in Time."