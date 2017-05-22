Vic Reeves lands 'dream role' on Coronation Street The comedian is a huge fan of the ITV soap

Vic Reeves looks set for a stint on the cobbles of Coronation Street. The comedian, who is a massive fan of the ITV soap, is to fulfil his acting dreams after being cast as a shopkeeper on the show, the Sun reports. Vic – real name Jim Moir – will apparently appear in several episodes after landing the part, and a source said that the comedian is "over the moon", adding: "It's his favourite show and it’s always been his dream to act in it one day. He's made up and can't wait to get stuck in. He's always said he would prefer not to do a cameo role playing himself so to get an actual part is just amazing. It's just what he wanted."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Vic Reeves has reportedly landed a role on Coronation Street, playing a shopkeeper

Vic, 58, - best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer - is a self-confessed Coronation Street fan. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News in 2015, he revealed: "I have watched Corrie since I was little, and have never missed an episode. For me, it's the greatest TV. I'd love to be on Corrie. It would make my life complete!" That same year he also reportedly begged producers for part, even coming up with his own character idea – the long-lost son of newsagent's boss Norris Cole. Vic's other acting credits include Inspector George Gently, Agatha Christie's Marple and comedy series Hebburn.