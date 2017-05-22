Mamma Mia 2 is officially on the way! Here we go again! Get the details on the Mamma Mia sequel

It has been announced that the box office smash hit film Mamma Mia! will return for a sequel, with its all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth all set to reprise their roles. According to Deadline, the new film, titled Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again, will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer OI Parker, while ABBA band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will serve as executive producers.

Meryl will reprise her role

Fans were quick to discuss the upcoming sequel, with one writing: "THE MAMMA MIA SEQUEL ISNT EVEN OUT YET BUT IT ALREADY DESERVES ALL THE OSCARS," while another person added: "They're making a Mamma Mia sequel. Streep and Brosnan are in. I never thought this day would come and now I can't contain myself." The sequel will feature ABBA hits that didn't make it into the original film, and is scheduled to be released in July 2018, ten years after the original. Amanda previously spoke about the possibility of a sequel back in 2009, telling BBC Newsbeat: "I've been talking to some insiders and it's not something they haven't been working on. I will do it. And I know Meryl's game as well, so bring it on."

The original film came out in 2008

Pierce has also previously opened up about his experience working on the film, telling Cinema.com: "I had the time of my life doing it. Really, I cannot wax lyrically enough about my experience with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Julie Walters. And Phyllida Lloyd, the director, of course. And Judy Craymer and the world of Mamma Mia! Julie and Phyllida and Catherine Johnson, the writer, did create something that is enduring and meaningful and above all; entertaining."