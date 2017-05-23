Lee Ryan will return to EastEnders after signing new contract The Blue singer plays Walford bad boy Woody

Lee Ryan is set to reprise his role as troublemaking barman Woody on EastEnders later this year, it has been confirmed. The Blue singer, who left the BBC soap last week, has signed a year-long contract after impressing show bosses and viewers alike. Speaking of his return, Lee said in a statement: "I am delighted that EastEnders have asked me to come back. It was a dream come true when I landed the role, so I am thrilled that this has now turned into something much bigger."

He added: "It has been a surreal experience walking down the road and having people shouting 'Woody' at me but I cannot wait to get back in the Square to see what trouble he will cause this time round." Since his arrival, the 33-year-old's character found himself in the thick of it but he eventually won round several members of the Carter family. Executive producer Sean O'Connor added: "I knew from the moment Lee auditioned that he would be perfect for EastEnders and we are all thrilled that the audience fell in love with Woody as much as we did. Lee’s return later this year will undoubtedly cause a stir."

Last week, fans saw Woody and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) come to blows. And speaking on Friday's episode of Lorraine, Lee opened up about what it was like to film with Danny. He explained: "I loved it, I was like 'I'm acting with Danny Dyer, how cool is that?' When we were doing the scene which is on tonight, he gets really… he goes for it, he's very intense. At some point I was like a bit… [I'm] overwhelmed by this, what am I going to do?"

The singer-turned-actor, who will start filming again next month, reflected on his time on the show, adding: "I was so lucky to get such a great character. He's mischievous with a good heart. He just wants to be liked. It's been the most amazing experience. I was nervous when I first started. I walked into the Queen Vic and I was just giggling. It was so weird. I have had people shouting at me in the street over sacking Tracey though. They have been yelling, 'Bring Tracey back' and I want to say that it's just a show."