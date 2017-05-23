Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's This Morning show cancelled following Manchester terror attack Holly and Phil were due to present This Morning but the show was cancelled last-minute

This Morning was cancelled on Tuesday following the horrific terror attack in Manchester. TV stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were due to present the morning daytime show as usual, reporting on the latest news from the bombing, but at the last minute, the show was taken off-air. An official tweet from the programme read: "Throughout today's #ThisMorning with @Schofe and @hollywills we'll be bringing you the latest on the Manchester terror attack - from 10:30." However, a second post followed, confirming: "We're sorry but we've just been told we're not going on air. @ITVNews have developments from Manchester until 2pm - we'll be back tomorrow."

This means that Loose Women will also be cancelled for the day; the show's official Twitter account tweeted: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night we will not be on air today. @ITVNews will continue its rolling coverage until 2pm. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected in the Manchester attack. We will see you tomorrow at 12.30pm."

Holly, 36, has taken to Instagram to share a photo of the emergency contact telephone numbers that members of the public can use to find missing loved ones. They include details from the Emergency Helpline and hotels including the Premier Inn and the Holiday Inn, which took in concert-goers following the attack. She later shared a photo paying tribute to the emergency services, writing: "We have such heroes working in our emergency services... Thank you for all you have done and will continue to do... x." Early on Tuesday morning, Phillip, 55, also tweeted: "I've just woken up to the horrific news. Sending all my love and thoughts to #Manchester."

Many fans took to Twitter to back This Morning bosses' decision. "Thought that would happen... my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester," wrote one viewer. A second posted: "I knew it wouldn't air. Horrific, unforgiveable attack on young innocent people." Thousands of children, teenagers and parents attended Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night at Manchester Arena. Police say that 22 people have been confirmed dead in the suicide bombing, while a further 59 have been injured. Armed police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Chorlton, south Manchester in connection with the bombing.